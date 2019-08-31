Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Garrison Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Garrison Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.75% and 35.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.