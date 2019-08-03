Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 88.03 N/A 0.03 61.25

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 32% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 was less bullish than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 6 of the 7 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.