Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 42.42% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
