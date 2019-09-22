Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 42.42% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.