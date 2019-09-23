Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.