Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
