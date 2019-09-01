Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
