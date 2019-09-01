Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.