Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 27.56% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.