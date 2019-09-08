Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 27.56% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
