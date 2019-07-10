Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.31 N/A 0.63 23.50

Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and TCG BDC Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4% TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 6 of the 7 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.