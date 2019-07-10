Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|4.31
|N/A
|0.63
|23.50
Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and TCG BDC Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.3%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|-0.27%
|0.2%
|-0.31%
|-1.78%
|1.62%
|1.4%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|-4.73%
|0.34%
|-1.01%
|-6.61%
|-15.97%
|18.47%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.
Summary
TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 6 of the 7 factors.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
