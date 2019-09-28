Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 was less bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
