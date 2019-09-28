Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 was less bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.