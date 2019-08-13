Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.80 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 26.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 5 of the 6 factors.