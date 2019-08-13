Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.80
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 26.18%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.