Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.56
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 62.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
