Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.56 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 62.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.