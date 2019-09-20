Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.44 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.