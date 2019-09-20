Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.44
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
