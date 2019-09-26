Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) At $13.60 Forms Top; ETHOS GOLD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ETHOF) Sellers Increased By 35% Their Shorts

ETHOS GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ETHOF) had an increase of 35% in short interest. ETHOF’s SI was 29,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 35% from 22,000 shares previously. With 81,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ETHOS GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ETHOF)’s short sellers to cover ETHOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.0027 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1688. About 900 shares traded. Ethos Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETHOF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) formed multiple top with $14.01 target or 3.00% above today’s $13.60 share price. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) has $31.89 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 1,201 shares traded. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ethos Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETHOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CytoDyn’s 13 Shots On Goal De-Risk Investment – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sandvik: Increasing Operational Efficiency Amid Seasonal Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VersaBank’s Earnings And Dividends To Remain Stable – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ethos Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETHOF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ag Growth Needs To Meet Its Goal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Premier Oil Is Cheap, But Upside Is Doubtful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.61 million. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.