Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund