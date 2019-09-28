Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
