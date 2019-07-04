Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|64.64
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 31.55% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.
