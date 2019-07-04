Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 64.64 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 31.55% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.