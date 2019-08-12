Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.41
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 consensus price target and a 10.60% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 20.06% respectively. Comparatively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
