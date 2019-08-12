Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.41 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 consensus price target and a 10.60% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 20.06% respectively. Comparatively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.