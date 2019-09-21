Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.