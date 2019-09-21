Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
