Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Since Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 1.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.