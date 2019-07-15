Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 40.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.