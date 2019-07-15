Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 40.23%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.