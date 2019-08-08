Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
