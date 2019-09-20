Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 19.79%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
