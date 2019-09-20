Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 19.79%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.