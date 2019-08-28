Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.63 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 17.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has 15.41% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.