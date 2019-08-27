Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.74
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Recommendations
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has a consensus price target of $44, with potential upside of 8.75%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 74.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
