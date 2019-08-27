Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.74 N/A 3.34 13.33

Demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has a consensus price target of $44, with potential upside of 8.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 74.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.