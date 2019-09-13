Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.40 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.