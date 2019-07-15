Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.34
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.