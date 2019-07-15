Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.34 N/A 1.33 19.10

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.