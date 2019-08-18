Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.22 N/A 0.28 81.97

Demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is $35, which is potential 58.80% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 39.5%. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.