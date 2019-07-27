Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 5.81 N/A 2.88 17.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Oaktree Capital Group LLC has an average target price of $46, with potential downside of -9.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.