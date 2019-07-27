Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|47
|5.81
|N/A
|2.88
|17.13
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.6%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Competitively Oaktree Capital Group LLC has an average target price of $46, with potential downside of -9.23%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.1%
|-2.13%
|14.87%
|20.64%
|23.51%
|23.97%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
