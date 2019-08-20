Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 32.83% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.