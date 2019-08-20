Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 32.83% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
