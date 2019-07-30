Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|34.69
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
