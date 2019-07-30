Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.69 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.