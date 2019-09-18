Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.61
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 58.08% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
