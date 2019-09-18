Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.61 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 58.08% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.