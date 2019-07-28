Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Contrasting side by side

Since Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.29 N/A 0.40 31.31

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.