Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.02 N/A 0.14 44.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a -8.33% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 37.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.