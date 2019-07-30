Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|40
|36.72
|N/A
|-2.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 81.9% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-3.99%
|-2.11%
|-8.94%
|-15.35%
|4.19%
|9.28%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.
