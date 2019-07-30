Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.72 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 81.9% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.