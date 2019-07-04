Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 1.97 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.5 average target price and a 19.59% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.