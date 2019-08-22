Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.46
|N/A
|0.63
|22.18
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.06
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.59%
|3.24%
|5.1%
|9.79%
|11.18%
|12.52%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
