Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.46 N/A 0.63 22.18 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.06 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.