Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.45 N/A 0.63 22.18 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.67 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 27.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.