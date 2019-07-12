Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.81
|N/A
|0.63
|21.17
|Puyi Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.38%
|1.21%
|3.16%
|9.05%
|6.02%
|7.38%
|Puyi Inc.
|2.3%
|2.3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.24%
For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Puyi Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Puyi Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
