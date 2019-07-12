Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.81 N/A 0.63 21.17 Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Puyi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Puyi Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.