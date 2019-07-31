Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.05
|N/A
|0.63
|21.17
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.38%
|1.21%
|3.16%
|9.05%
|6.02%
|7.38%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
