Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.05 N/A 0.63 21.17 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.