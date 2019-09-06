Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.38
|N/A
|0.63
|22.18
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.12% and 30.57%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.59%
|3.24%
|5.1%
|9.79%
|11.18%
|12.52%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Summary
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
