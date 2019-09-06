Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.38 N/A 0.63 22.18 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.12% and 30.57%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.