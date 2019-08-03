Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.24 N/A 0.63 22.18 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.38 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Northern Trust Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $105.8 average target price and a 12.84% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.