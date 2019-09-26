Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.04 N/A 0.63 22.18 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.17 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Legg Mason Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Legg Mason Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 average target price and a 10.50% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Legg Mason Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.12% and 91.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.