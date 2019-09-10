Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.32 N/A 0.63 22.18 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.62 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Athene Holding Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Athene Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Athene Holding Ltd. has an average price target of $52.5, with potential upside of 29.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.12% and 98.1%. Comparatively, 1.5% are Athene Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.