Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.72 N/A 0.63 21.17 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.