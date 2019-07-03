Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.72
|N/A
|0.63
|21.17
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.38%
|1.21%
|3.16%
|9.05%
|6.02%
|7.38%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
