Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.05 N/A 0.63 21.17 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.12% and 40.86%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.