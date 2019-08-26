Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.37 N/A 0.63 22.18 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.12% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Puyi Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.