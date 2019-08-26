Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.37
|N/A
|0.63
|22.18
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.12% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.59%
|3.24%
|5.1%
|9.79%
|11.18%
|12.52%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Puyi Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
