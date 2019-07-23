Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.82 N/A 0.63 21.17 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.17 N/A 2.88 17.13

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, which is potential -7.91% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.