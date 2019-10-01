Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.63 22.18 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Competitively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.