Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.63
|22.18
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Competitively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.59%
|3.24%
|5.1%
|9.79%
|11.18%
|12.52%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
