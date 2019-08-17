Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has 16.12% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A 13 22.18 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s competitors beat Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.