Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.79 N/A 0.63 21.17 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 2.08 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a consensus price target of $43.17, with potential upside of 47.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.12% and 85.7%. Competitively, Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.