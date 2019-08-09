Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.33 N/A 0.63 22.18 Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.98 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.12% and 85.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.