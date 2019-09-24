Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.11 N/A 0.63 22.18 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.26 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.